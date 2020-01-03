Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

XNCR stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Xencor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

