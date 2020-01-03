Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,105,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

