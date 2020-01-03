Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.32. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

