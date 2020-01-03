Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post sales of $886.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $908.31 million. Lennox International reported sales of $843.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Shares of LII traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.77. 169,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,016. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $210.39 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,744. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Lennox International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

