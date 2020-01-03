Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to post sales of $605.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $608.48 million. Verso reported sales of $695.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verso by 294.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verso by 241.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,479. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $626.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

