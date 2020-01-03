Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. Chemours reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,329. Chemours has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

