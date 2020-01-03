Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report $23.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.28 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Conifer reported sales of $24.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.24 million to $95.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.37 million, with estimates ranging from $95.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNFR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 321,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,019.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,412.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 942,914 shares of company stock worth $4,216,343 over the last ninety days. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

