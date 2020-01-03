Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce $65.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $67.20 million. Freshpet posted sales of $51.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $245.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $247.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $302.04 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $311.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

FRPT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,276. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

