Zacks: Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods also reported sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other news, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,940 shares of company stock worth $1,786,162. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,906,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,385,000 after acquiring an additional 334,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 2,348,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,846. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.