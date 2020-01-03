Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 43,418,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,865,204. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

