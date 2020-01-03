Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $4.78 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $17.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,862 shares of company stock worth $60,924,363 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,384. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

