Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $233.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.70 million and the highest is $237.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $193.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $844.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.40 million to $847.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $918.35 million, with estimates ranging from $882.70 million to $975.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In related news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 2,227,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

