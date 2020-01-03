Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Sell

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $845.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo continues to ride on the solid momentum across its Laboratory and Industrial segments which are aiding its performance in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) regions. Further, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales, marketing initiatives, field resources and R&D are contributing well. Further, strengthening core industrial business is a major positive. Also, the company’s growing momentum in China remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its productivity and margin initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, softness in its food retail segment remains a major headwind. Further, unfavorable currency fluctuations and seasonality are risks for the company. Moreover, U.S.-China trade tensions are serious concerns.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $733.00.

NYSE MTD traded down $13.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $791.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $754.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.25. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,051,066.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,329,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

