Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arena Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing its two pipeline candidates — etrasimod and olorinab. The company out-licensed ralinepag to United Therapeutics and the fund is being used to support continuation of clinical development of other candidates. Meanwhile, the company’s decision to sell its manufacturing operations and out-licensing of Belviq to focus on the pipeline is prudent in our view. However, Arena’s pipeline candidates are in mid-stage development, which is a concern as any setback will have a negative impact on Arena’s prospects. Dependence on Belviq royalties is also concerning as the drug’s performance has been lackluster lately in the market, due to competition.”

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wood & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,560,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $23,749,000. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.