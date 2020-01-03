Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cincinnati Financial have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business. Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision. Low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation and favorable reserve release should drive growth. However, exposure to cat loss makes its earnings volatile. Higher expenses might also weigh on margins. Continued turmoil in group benefits associated with Affordable Care Act concerns.”

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CINF. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

CINF stock opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,228,000 after acquiring an additional 371,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,972,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,481,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.