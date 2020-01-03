Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $61,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 91,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

