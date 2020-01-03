Zacks: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCNB. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LCNB by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 90.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LCNB by 51.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $250.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LCNB has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.