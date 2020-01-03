Zacks: Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Two Rivers Bancorp stock remained flat at $$22.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Two Rivers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Research analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 103.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 409,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.