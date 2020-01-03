Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $260.40

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $260.40 and last traded at $259.14, with a volume of 386075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.