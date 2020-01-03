Zeepin Market Capitalization Reaches $550,894.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $550,894.00 and $2,277.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.01334592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

