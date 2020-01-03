Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $281,294.00 and $6,375.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

