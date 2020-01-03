Zoomba (ZBA) Price Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $1,816.00 and $5.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00700315 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

