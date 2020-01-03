ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ZVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Clark bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $10,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $6,118,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $4,693,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $4,406,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

