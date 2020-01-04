$0.18 EPS Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Healthequity posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,012,000 after acquiring an additional 258,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,692 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 966,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.