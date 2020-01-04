$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 41.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 318,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,627. GasLog has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $790.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

