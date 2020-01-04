-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLMD. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,270. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

