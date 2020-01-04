$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CDK Global by 73.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $54.90. 523,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,814. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

