$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in D. R. Horton by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

