$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. Splunk reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Splunk from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $8,372,253 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after purchasing an additional 796,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 580,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $152.06. 883,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,121. Splunk has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 2.06.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

