$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 571,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 448,332 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.11. 679,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,331. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

