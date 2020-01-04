1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.58 ($39.04).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €22.36 ($26.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.20 and its 200 day moving average is €26.40. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 52 week high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.