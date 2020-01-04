$140.83 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce sales of $140.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.48 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Franks International reported sales of $145.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $580.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $582.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $626.71 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $647.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 1,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. 924,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,456. Franks International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

