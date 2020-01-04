$141.64 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to post sales of $141.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.17 million and the highest is $142.10 million. Penumbra posted sales of $120.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $543.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.31 million to $544.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $648.23 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $652.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,168,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,419. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.69. 256,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.08, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

