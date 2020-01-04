$162.63 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to announce sales of $162.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $181.25 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $131.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $383.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.40 million to $402.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $379.04 million, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $432.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $46.60.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

