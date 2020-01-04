$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 77,566 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,823,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $2,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,462. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

