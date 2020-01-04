$30.34 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report sales of $30.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.41 million and the lowest is $30.15 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.12 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $606,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $3,827,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 227,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.