$310.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post sales of $310.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $415.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,991. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

