$312.55 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to post $312.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $315.24 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. Denbury Resources’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

DNR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,525,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,794,786. The stock has a market cap of $686.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Denbury Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

