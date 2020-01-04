$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to post sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $16.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 885,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $90.76 and a 12-month high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.