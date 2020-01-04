$487.73 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to post sales of $487.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.70 million. Rexnord reported sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 830,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,145. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rexnord by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 49.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rexnord by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 522,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 118,205 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

