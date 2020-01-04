$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.06 billion and the lowest is $8.71 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.98. The company had a trading volume of 506,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,649. SAP has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.