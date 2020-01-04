$87.40 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will post sales of $87.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.20 million to $88.60 million. Vivint Solar posted sales of $63.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year sales of $351.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $352.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $421.60 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $441.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 227,923 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,716,260.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 553,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,861.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,637 shares of company stock worth $5,717,286. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 108.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 169.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 325,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,609 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSLR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Vivint Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

