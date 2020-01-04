Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness Sells 434 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $22,928.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,687.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XLRN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 261,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,250. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

