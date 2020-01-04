Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

