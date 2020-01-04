Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $71,709,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. 72,605,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,896,056. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $47.31.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

