Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 943,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,214,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aecom by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,146,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,248,000 after buying an additional 1,370,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 2,204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after buying an additional 1,058,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 571,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aecom by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 256,296 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

