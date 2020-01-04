Aergo (AERGO) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Aergo has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

