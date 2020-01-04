Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 2,408,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,456,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola purchased 2,049,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

