Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,737.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

