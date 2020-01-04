Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Aircastle alerts:

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 445,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,752. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.53. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.